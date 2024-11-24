wrestling / News
Anna Jay and Buddy Matthews Pick Up Wins on AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
There were three matches on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear, with Anna Jay and Buddy Matthews winning two of them. As noted, Big Boom! AJ defeated QT Marshall in the Zero Hour main event. Before that, Anna Jay defeated Deonna Purrazzo to kick off the show. Later in the show, Buddy Matthews defeated The Beast Mortos, Dante Martin and Komander to win a four-way match by pinning Martin.
