Anna Jay, Evil Uno & More React to Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Win

Hangman Page’s AEW World Title win at Full Gear has captured the attention of the wrestling world and Anna Jay, Evil Uno, and others took to social media to react. You can see posts from Twitter by the Dark Order members, Ricky Morton, Matt Hardy, and others:

Hangman fucking did it! He is your new @AEW World Champion!!! #AEWFullGear — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 14, 2021

My friend is the World Champion https://t.co/QMCC0rqAIM — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 14, 2021

Very proud of you man @theAdamPage — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 14, 2021

Even though I don’t like him, congrats to the new @AEW Champion, @theAdamPage. He worked his ass off for this moment tonight. #AEWFullGear — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 14, 2021