Anna Jay, Evil Uno & More React to Hangman Page’s AEW World Title Win
Hangman Page’s AEW World Title win at Full Gear has captured the attention of the wrestling world and Anna Jay, Evil Uno, and others took to social media to react. You can see posts from Twitter by the Dark Order members, Ricky Morton, Matt Hardy, and others:
Proud! https://t.co/9OPABwYyfK
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) November 14, 2021
Hangman fucking did it! He is your new @AEW World Champion!!! #AEWFullGear
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 14, 2021
My friend is the World Champion https://t.co/QMCC0rqAIM
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) November 14, 2021
Cowboy Shit. #AEWFullGear
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) November 14, 2021
Very proud of you man @theAdamPage
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 14, 2021
Even though I don’t like him, congrats to the new @AEW Champion, @theAdamPage. He worked his ass off for this moment tonight. #AEWFullGear
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 14, 2021
Congrats @theAdamPage!!
Well deserved! #CowboyUp#CowboyShitForever @AEW
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 14, 2021
OMGOSH OMGOSH OMGOSH!!!
He did it!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations @theAdamPage! Much love my dude! #CowboyShit #AEWFullGear #AndNEWWW 🏆🐴🏆 @AEW
— Carmen Swoleiego 🕵🏾♀️ (@SwoleWorld) November 14, 2021
NOW THAT’S SOME COWBOY SHIT!!! 🤠🤠🤠
Huge congrats to @theAdamPage 🐎🐴🐎 #AEWFullGear
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) November 14, 2021
Cowboy SHIT #AEWFullGear
— Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) November 14, 2021
Hell yea @theAdamPage! 👁👁👁⚙️⚙️⚙️ #AEWFullGear
— Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) November 14, 2021
A cowboy is our champion. Learn it.#AEWFullGear2021 @AEW
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) November 14, 2021
Cowboy CHIP!! CONGRATS @theAdamPage!!#AEW #AEWFullGear #FullGear
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) November 14, 2021