Anna Jay On Her and Jungle Boy’s Relationship Going Public Via Twitter, Who Decided to Post the Pic

Anna Jay recently talked about her relationship with Jungle Boy being made public last year, and revealed who decided to share the famous pic online. As you may recall, Jungle Boy shared a photo of the two kissing back in June of 2021 which publicly confirmed their relationship. Jay recently spoke with FITE TV’s Women’s Wrestling Talk and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the photo that made their relationship public: “We actually got, for the most part, pretty positive feedback. Wrestling fans, I feel like a lot of the time don’t love relationships in wrestling. But yeah, we got positive feedback and a lot of feedback. So I was a little shocked. We’re more private too, so I feel like that’s been like one of the only things that we’ve put out there. So it was kind of a big moment and like you said, I feel like no one really knew or had any inkling of us even being together. So it was definitely I think like a WTF moment for everyone.”

On who decided to release the photo: “I feel like it was more him. I think he has said this too. He had a match with Kenny Omega and he was thinking about posting a picture. We had it for a little bit, like a few weeks and he was like ‘I think I might post it after the match’ just because he didn’t want anything to take away from that because it was a huge moment for him. I was like ‘okay, like, this is on you.’ Because he was posting it, not me. So we did put a little thought into it, but once that happened, we were kind of like ‘okay, that’s all we need to do. Now people know we’re together,’ and that’s kind of it.”