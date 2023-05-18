Anna Jay On Learning From Chris Jericho & BJ Whitmer, Whitmer’s Work With Women’s Division

Anna Jay has been open about her learning from Chris Jericho, and she recently talked about getting advice from Jericho as well as BJ Whitmer. The Jericho Appreciation Society member appeared on Under the Ring and talked about going to the two veterans for help and Whitmer’s work with the women’s division. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On who has helped her in AEW: “Definitely, the obvious one is Chris Jericho. I get to go to him every week and get feedback, whether it’s promos or wrestling.

“Another person would be BJ Whitmer. He has been incredible with the women in AEW. Everyone would say the same things I’m about to say. He’s been incredible and someone who has helped us a ton and I really appreciate him. There are tons of people that give feedback week to week, but Chris and BJ are the two big ones right now that have really helped me pretty much every week.”

On Whitmer working with the women’s division: “Yeah, he’s incredible. Pretty much every woman on the roster, he’s worked with at least once. He’s the best and someone who is very great to go to.”