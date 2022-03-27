Anna Jay on the Moment Where She Found Her Place in AEW

– During a recent discussion with FITE’s Women’s Wrestling Talk, AEW star Anna Jay discussed her debut in the company, working without fans in Jacksonville, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Anna Jay on her transition from the indies to AEW: “I would say the biggest difference is when we started filming in Jacksonville and there was no audience. I mean honestly, it reminded me of training so it was almost easier for me to start off that way because I wasn’t used to having a huge crowd or the audience playing into what we were doing. So when I started there, and there was no audience it was just the wrestlers, it was almost kind of like training so I think I actually felt more comfortable. Now, transitioning from no audience in the pandemic to sold-out arenas, it’s been crazy! It is so much better, so cool to see everyone. It’s so cool to hear everyone, and it definitely makes what we’re doing way more enjoyable. I kind of had a cool transition; It almost worked out for me, and it was almost easier the way it happens.”

Anna Jay on Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb being locker room leaders: “Definitely those two women [Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb], I would say for sure. I think I even said this in another interview, too, but I personally would say and I think a lot of other girls would agree; Vickie Guerrero has been someone that’s been great to go to. She’s not a wrestler, but she’s doing what we’re doing, and she’s there and very helpful with everything when asked. When we need help, if it’s something on-screen, or if it’s something like our gear bins, she’s been a tremendous help. Also, she’s such a sweet lady, and I really appreciate all that she does. So I would definitely say her for me at least.”

On the moment when she debuted for AEW and choked out Brand Rhodes: “When I debuted for the Dark Order whenever there was the whole thing with Cody and Brodie, and I choked Brandi, I would say 100%. That’s the moment for me that just really sealed the deal. I mean, I kind of found my place at that moment. For it to be with those huge stars in wrestling, and them give me that moment meant so much to me. I literally will never forget it, and I definitely think now it’s still my favorite.”