Anna Jay Recalls Working With Brodie Lee, Getting Feedback From Him

Anna Jay was able to work with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order before he passed, and she recently recalled getting feedback from him and more. Jay talked about her experiences with lee during the Women of AEW panel at GalaxyCon, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her experiences with Brodie Lee: “It was an honor, first off, to work with him. I would definitely say a lot of you have probably seen some of our favorite moments on BTE. That definitely made us closer as a group, as a whole, especially with him. He’s so intimidating looking and then you see him doing those things and it just makes you relate to him. So, not only was he super talented in the ring … but also hilarious and such a nice person.”

On Lee giving her advice: “He would watch all my matches, watch anything that I did and always give me feedback. He really cared about, you know, the product and us as a group so he worked on everyone individually.”