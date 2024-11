Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo Official For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

Another match has been announced for AEW Full Gear’s Zero Hour pre-show. AEW announced on Friday night that Anna Jay and Deonna Purrazzo will do battle on the pre-show, confirming a report from earlier today that the match was set to be announced.

The announcement reads:

“#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR

TOMORROW NIGHT, 11/23

6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

@DeonnaPurrazzo vs @annajay___

After Anna Jay refused #TheVendetta’s offer for their “services” & now it will be @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @AnnaJay___ on Full Gear ZERO HOUR! TOMORROW NIGHT!”

Also set for the pre-show is AJ of the Costco Guys taking on QT Marshall.