Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford, Cody In Action On Next AEW Dark
April 17, 2020
All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches that will be featured on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Cody will take on Joe Alonzo and Penelope Ford will face the recently signed Anna Jay. This is going to be Cody’s first match on Dark since back in October.
Next Tuesday on #AEWDark!
The Star of the Show @annajay___ vs. @thePenelopeFord w/ @TheKipSabian @JoeAlonzoJr vs. the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes w/ @TheBrandiRhodes.
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/DaJ5BwEdy1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 17, 2020
