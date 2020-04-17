wrestling / News

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford, Cody In Action On Next AEW Dark

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Cody Joe Alonzo

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches that will be featured on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Cody will take on Joe Alonzo and Penelope Ford will face the recently signed Anna Jay. This is going to be Cody’s first match on Dark since back in October.

