Anna Jay Wants AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles to Happen at Some Point

– During an appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk for FITE TV, AEW star Anna Jay was asked about bringing women’s tag team titles to AEW. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I definitely think so. We didn’t think it would happen anytime soon, which you never know, it was cool to get the secondary women’s title, so now, if I had to guess, the next title for the women’s division should be a tag title. Hopefully, that’s the next one. I don’t know when. I think we do need to keep building and do what we’re doing before that happens, but I definitely think it should happen in the near future. At some point.”

AEW currently has two women’s titles, with Thunder Rosa holding the AEW Women’s World Championship, and Jade Cargill holding the AEW TBS Championship.