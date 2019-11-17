wrestling / News
Anniversary of Hulk Hogan and Rock’s WWE Debuts Honored by WWE, ESPN
November 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The anniversary of Hulk Hogan and The Rock’s WWE debuts is today, and WWE and ESPN celebrated them on Twitter. You can see posts below from ESPN and WWE’s Twitter accounts honoring Rock’s debut 23 years ago today, as well as Hogan’s debut 40 years ago today:
23 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HBk83BFflH
— ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2019
4️⃣0️⃣ years ago today, @HulkHogan made his WWE debut! pic.twitter.com/EpzT8Z832Y
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 17, 2019
