Anniversary of Hulk Hogan and Rock’s WWE Debuts Honored by WWE, ESPN

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Rock WrestleMania 18 Matches

– The anniversary of Hulk Hogan and The Rock’s WWE debuts is today, and WWE and ESPN celebrated them on Twitter. You can see posts below from ESPN and WWE’s Twitter accounts honoring Rock’s debut 23 years ago today, as well as Hogan’s debut 40 years ago today:

