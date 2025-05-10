wrestling / News

Announce Team Revealed For WWE Backlash

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The announce team is set for tomorrow’s WWE Backlash. PWInsider reports that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be the commentary team for the PPV in St. Louis, Missouri.

Backlash takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.

