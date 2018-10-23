Announce Team Set For WWE Evolution

– WWE has announced the commentary team for this weekend’s WWE Evolution. Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Beath Phoenix will call the action for the show, which takes place Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.

Also announced was the panel for the PPV’s Kickoff show. It will include Young, Phoenix, and Paige, with interviews conducted by Dasha Fuentes, Cathy Kelley, and Sarah Schreiber. The Kickoff show will include a a red carpet event with Kayla Braxton and Charly Caruso conducting interviews outside the venue.

The Kickoff show starts at 6 PM ET, with the PPV starting at 7 PM.