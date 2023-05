List Of Announced Matches For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Rampage show revealed a number of segments that will take place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the current announced elements below:

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, & Ruby Soho) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* RUSH vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* Don Callis addresses Kenny Omega betrayal

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBD