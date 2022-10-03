Announced Lineup For WWE Return To Europe This Month

Back in July, it was announced that WWE will tour Europe at the end of October with four dates that run through the start of November. That tour is coming up fast and matches have already been announced.

The tour begins on October 30 at the Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland with the following matches advertised:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

* Imperium vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn (w/ Solo Sikoa)

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin

* Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods

* Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

* Madcap Moss vs. Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)

* Aliyah vs. Natalya

The tour will also hit Stuttgart, Germany at the Porsche Arena (October 31), Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle (November 1) and Geneva, Switzerland (November 2).