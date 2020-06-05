Announcement on Future of Impact Wrestling Championship Set For Next Week

Impact Wrestling is set to make an announcement on the future of the Impact Wrestling Championship on next week’s episode. Fite TV announced on Thursday evening that next week’s episode will include an announcement regarding the title, as you can see below.

Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact Wrestling Champion but has been unable to attend tapings since the COVID-19 pandemic started, because she’s been in Mexico with her fiance Daga. She was reportedly not in attendance at the most recent tapings as well. Ace Austin won a tournament to crown a #1 contender to the title, with the finals taking place on this week’s episode.

Also set for the show are:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin

* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack

* Deonna Purrazzo returns