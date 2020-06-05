wrestling / News
Announcement on Future of Impact Wrestling Championship Set For Next Week
Impact Wrestling is set to make an announcement on the future of the Impact Wrestling Championship on next week’s episode. Fite TV announced on Thursday evening that next week’s episode will include an announcement regarding the title, as you can see below.
Tessa Blanchard is the current Impact Wrestling Champion but has been unable to attend tapings since the COVID-19 pandemic started, because she’s been in Mexico with her fiance Daga. She was reportedly not in attendance at the most recent tapings as well. Ace Austin won a tournament to crown a #1 contender to the title, with the finals taking place on this week’s episode.
Also set for the show are:
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyire
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin
* Finesse & Bench Press (Johnny Swinger and Chris Bey) vs. Jake Something and Willie Mack
* Deonna Purrazzo returns
An all new @IMPACTWRESTLING goes down this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on @fightnet!
Future of IMPACT World Championship@ShamrockKen vs. @TheSamiCallihan vs. @MichaelElgin25 @JordynneGrace vs. @TheTayaValkyrie
Arrival of @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/btqrheUaWN
— Fight Network (@fightnet) June 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Second Night of Fyter Fest Will Not Be Live, Taping Dates Set For July 1-2
- Arn Anderson Says Kevin Owens Should Have Turned Face After His Win over John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015
- Tammy Sytch Argues With Fans & Jordynne Grace Over Calling Rioters ‘Animals’
- JBL Recalls Ron Simmons Killing Mixed Race Storyline For APA, Bully Ray Comments