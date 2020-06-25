Various News: Announcers Set For NJPW Lion’s Break Collision, Cole Radrick Set For GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

wrestling / News
– NJPW has announced the announce team for their upcoming Lion’s Break Collision shows. The shows will take kick off on July 3rd and air on NJPW World, and the announcers are:
Japanese: Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Katsuyori Shibata
English: Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino and Chris Charlton
– GCW has announced that Cole Radrick has been added to the lineup for Backyard Wrestling 2, which takes place on July 4th:
MAYDAY JACK (Cole Radrick) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July at Backyard Wrestling 2!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/O5dlgVs0ed
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 25, 2020
