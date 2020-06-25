wrestling / News

Various News: Announcers Set For NJPW Lion’s Break Collision, Cole Radrick Set For GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Lion's Break Collision

– NJPW has announced the announce team for their upcoming Lion’s Break Collision shows. The shows will take kick off on July 3rd and air on NJPW World, and the announcers are:

Japanese: Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Katsuyori Shibata
English: Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino and Chris Charlton

– GCW has announced that Cole Radrick has been added to the lineup for Backyard Wrestling 2, which takes place on July 4th:

