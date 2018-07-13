wrestling / News
All In Announces Official Broadcast Team
July 13, 2018 | Posted by
– All In has announced its broadcast team for the stadium event. The All In Twitter account announced via Twitter that the team will consist of Alicia Atout, Sean Mooney, Don Callis, Ian Riccaboni, Bobby Cruise, Justin Roberts, and Excalibur:
HERE’S OUR BROADCAST TEAM! @AliciaAtout @CyrusOverHuge @SeanMooneyWho @IanRiccaboni @ShutUpExcalibur @realBobbyCruise @JustinRoberts pic.twitter.com/fdMNc5j2OM
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) July 13, 2018
All In takes place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois.