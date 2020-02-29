Another Chamber Match Being Advertised For Elimination Chamber

It looks like Elimination Chamber could be heavy on the number of PPV’s namesake matches, with another being locally advertised. PWInsider reports that a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match featuring The Miz & John Morrison, The New Day, The Usos, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery, and Lucha House Party is being advertised by the Wells Fargo Center.

The site also notes that the previously-advertised Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin vs. Robert Roode match no longer seems to be in the works.

The only officially-confirmed Chamber match is Previously announced is Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riot vs. Sarah Logan, with the winner challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Lacey Evans had said last week that she would be in an Elimination Chamber match, though that has yet to be made official either.