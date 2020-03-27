Another Champion Out Of Wrestlemania 36 (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that WWE United States Champion Andrade has suffered an injury and will no longer be appearing at Wrestlemania 36. It’s believed to be a rib injury, but that’s unconfirmed at this time. He was not cleared to wrestle and did not wrestle at the Wrestlemania tapings this past Wednesday and Thursday. Andrade was set to team with Angel Garza against the Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. That match went on as scheduled, but a wrestler from NXT replaced Andrade.

This follows news that Smackdown tag team champion The Miz is also not appearing on the show, after he had John Morrison had been set to defend against either The New Day or The Usos.