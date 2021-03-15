Another COVID Breakout Feared After Multiple Changes Made To This Week’s NXT

Fightful Select reports that there have been several “significant” changes made to this week’s episode of NXT and there is a fear of another COVID-19 breakout. Several talents were contacted and told to quarantine, while others have been pulled from the show entirely.

The fear of the breakout is due to a meeting that happened on Thursday where many Performance Center trainees were required to attend. Several people there were believed to not be taking proper precautions, which led to today’s news. It was just reported yesterday that Vince McMahon was growing frustrated with wrestlers taking unnecessary risks in regard to the pandemic, and this will likely only exacerbate that.