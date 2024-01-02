Another Former Star Expected To Return To WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Trinity, formerly known as Naomi, is expected to be a free agent very soon and will be finishing up with TNA Wrestling.

She is slated to make her next Knockouts Title defense later this month at Hard To Kill, although it’s unclear whether this will be her final date with the promotion. She joined TNA last May after she walked out of WWE alongside Mercedes Mone in May 2022 and got their releases.

The report noted they were told a year ago by sources in WWE they were confident that they could get her back. It’s not clear whether that didn’t happen because of the unofficial hiring freeze within WWE at the time.

Those in WWE think there was a good chance she could end up back in the company so much so that they expect it. Sources within TNA said that they expected it to happen sooner rather than later.

Finally, a WWE source stated, “something huge would have to happen for her not to end up back in WWE sooner than later, but this is a crazy free agent period.”