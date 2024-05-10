Another King of the Ring Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a sixth match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, which will be another first-round King of the Ring tournament match. Baron Corbin will take on Carmelo Hayes. The match will be sponsored by MAX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Naomi vs. Nia Jax