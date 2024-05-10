wrestling / News

Another King of the Ring Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a sixth match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, which will be another first-round King of the Ring tournament match. Baron Corbin will take on Carmelo Hayes. The match will be sponsored by MAX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga
* King of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven
* Queen of the Ring Tournament, First Round: Naomi vs. Nia Jax

