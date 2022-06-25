Yet Another Law Firm Announces Investigation Into WWE

We can add another law firm to the list of those investigating WWE for possible breach of fiduciary duties. As you may know, seven previous firms announced investigations into whether WWE breached their fiduciary responsibilities or committed securities fraud in relation to Vince McMahon’s alleged $3 million hush payment to a WWE employee he had an intimate relationship with. That list is up to eight now, with PWInsider reporting that Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC have commenced an investigation into the company for the same reason.

You can check out the full press release below: