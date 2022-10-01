Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:

* Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles

* Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

* WWE Extreme Rules contract signing with Bayley & Bianca Belair

* Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle go face-to-face