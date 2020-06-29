wrestling / News
Another Match Announced for RAW Tonight
WWE has announced that the Viking Raiders will face Andrade & Angel Garza on RAW tonight.
WWE has previously announced Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio as well as Apollo Crews vs. MVP with Bobby Lashley in his corner in a non-title match. Also announced are contract signings for the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Extreme Rules matches.
The Street Profits and Viking Raiders have developed a competitive but friendly rivalry in recent weeks, and neither duo takes kindly to the other being disrespected. Erik & Ivar demonstrated exactly that, backing up The Street Profits when Andrade & Angel Garza ambushed them after their match last week on Raw.
Now, The Viking Raiders will look to defend their friends’ honor against Andrade & Garza tonight on Raw.
With their recent issues apparently patched up at the behest of Zelina Vega, Andrade & The Lethal Lothario may have championship gold in their sights. But any opportunity at The Street Profits’ Raw Tag Team Titels likely goes through Erik & Ivar first.
