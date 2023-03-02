wrestling / News
Another Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a four-way tag team match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, the last show before Revolution. It will include Top Flight, The Dark Order, The Blackpool Combat Club and Aussie Open. The updated lineup features:
* Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux
* Top Flight vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Aussie Open
This Friday
San Francisco @cowpalacesf
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT/8pm MT/7pm CT
LIVE on TNT
Top Flight
vs
Silver/Reynolds
vs@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta
vs
Aussie Open
4 teams who collided on #AEWDynamite tonight will fight it out in a 4 way battle on Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/zT4mPJn1DA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2023
