Another Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a four-way tag team match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, the last show before Revolution. It will include Top Flight, The Dark Order, The Blackpool Combat Club and Aussie Open. The updated lineup features:

* Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux

* Top Flight vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Aussie Open