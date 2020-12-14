Another Match Reportedly Planned For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

WWE already has three matches set for tonight’s episode of RAW, including Lana vs. Nia Jax, AJ Styles vs. Sheamus and The New Day & Jeff Hardy vs. The Hurt Business. According to Fightful Select, there are also plans for a match between MVP and Matt Riddle set for tonight’s episode.

In addition to that, it was noted that the push for Keith Lee will continue, although no specific details on how were included.

Most of the show was said to be done by this morning, but things often change at the last minute so that could end up being the case here.