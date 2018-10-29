Quantcast

 

Another Match, Segment Set For Smackdown

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trick or Street Fight Smackdown

– WWE has announced another match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. A New Day member will face either a member of The Bar or The Big Show in a “Trick or Street Fight” match. In addition, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are set for a segment ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel.

A promo for the episode is below:

