wrestling / News
Another Match, Segment Set For Smackdown
October 29, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced another match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. A New Day member will face either a member of The Bar or The Big Show in a “Trick or Street Fight” match. In addition, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are set for a segment ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel.
A promo for the episode is below:
What will happen between @AJStylesOrg and @WWEDanielBryan just 3 days before their #WWEChampionship showdown at #WWECrownJewel?
Find out on #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/sWEPLcuKhy
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2018