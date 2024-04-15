Another Match, Segment Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Sunday that the Authors Of Pain will take on Malik Blade And Edris Enofe on Tuesday’s show, while Tony D’Angelo will make his return after being absent at last week’s show following his loss to Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network, is:

* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Noam Dar vs. Dijak

* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail

* Authors of Pain vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Tony D’Angelo returns