wrestling / News
Another Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a second match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company noted in their 205 Live preview that Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will take on Ever-Rise on tonight’s show in addition to the previously-announced Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze match.
The write-up reads:
Lorcan & Burch consistently bring a mean “1-2” punch to the squared circle, and they got the better of Chase Parker & Matt Martel on the May 20 edition of NXT with an impressive victory. After the bout, Lorcan & Burch mocked Imperium’s signature pose, but before they can target the new NXT Tag Team Champions, they’ll have their hands full in a rematch against Parker & Martel, who are seeking a signature victory en route to climbing the tag team ranks.
More Trending Stories
- Triple Threat Title Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Summerslam Update: Boston Mayor Willing To Hold Sporting Events At Fenway Park Without Fans
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It