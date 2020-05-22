wrestling / News

Another Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live

WWE has announced a second match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company noted in their 205 Live preview that Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will take on Ever-Rise on tonight’s show in addition to the previously-announced Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze match.

The write-up reads:

Lorcan & Burch consistently bring a mean “1-2” punch to the squared circle, and they got the better of Chase Parker & Matt Martel on the May 20 edition of NXT with an impressive victory. After the bout, Lorcan & Burch mocked Imperium’s signature pose, but before they can target the new NXT Tag Team Champions, they’ll have their hands full in a rematch against Parker & Martel, who are seeking a signature victory en route to climbing the tag team ranks.

