Another Name Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2020

PWInsider reports that Shane McMahon is in Houston, Texas, the site of tomorrow night’s WWE Royal Rumble. He was written off of TV last year when he lost to Kevin Owens in a ladder match with his job on the line.

