wrestling / News
Another Name Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Shane McMahon is in Houston, Texas, the site of tomorrow night’s WWE Royal Rumble. He was written off of TV last year when he lost to Kevin Owens in a ladder match with his job on the line.
More Trending Stories
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Bruce Prichard on How Buster Douglas Beating Mike Tyson Screwed Up The Main Event III, Scrambling to Replace Tyson With Douglas
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral