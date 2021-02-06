Another New Date Set For Lawsuit Over Randy Orton’s Tattoos

PWInsider reports that the lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos in the WWE 2K video game series has received a new trial date. After being postponed multiple times (due to the pandemic), the trial will now begin on September 20 at 9 AM before the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois (East St. Louis). It had been set for February 16, but was moved after a hearing last Wednesday.

As previously noted, tattoo artist Catherine Alexander is suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. She claims she didn’t give permission for the artwork to be used in the video games, which include the tribal tattoos on Orton’s forearm, a Bible verse on his arm, a dove, a rose, and a skull.