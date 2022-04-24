Possible Spoiler on Another Potential WWE Raw Return

WWE is reportedly planning to have a big return on to WWE TV, perhaps as soon as week’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that as of this weekend, there were “imminent” plans to have Asuka make her return to WWE television. As of the weekend the play was to have her enter what would be at least a short-term program with Becky Lynch as soon as Monday’s show, though of course that is open to change as always.

Asuka’s been out of action since July, having been injured. She has been reported as “ready to go” for a while and was just waiting for a good time to bring her back. Again, this is not confirmed for Monday’s show as things often change from what is pitched during the weekend, though it was the tentative plan as of then.