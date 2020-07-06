wrestling / News
Another Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
We may have more than one return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. As previously reported, Heath Slater is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw, being still under his 90 day non-compete clause following his April release.
Now, Fightful Select reports that there are other names who were at the WWE Performance Center for the tapings that took place last week. One of those names (it is not said who) is set to return to WWE programming after having missed the last few tapings.
Raw airs tonight on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Fans’ Polarized Reactions to Roman Reigns, Explains How a Reigns Heel Turn Could Work Now
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019