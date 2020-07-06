Another Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw

We may have more than one return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. As previously reported, Heath Slater is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw, being still under his 90 day non-compete clause following his April release.

Now, Fightful Select reports that there are other names who were at the WWE Performance Center for the tapings that took place last week. One of those names (it is not said who) is set to return to WWE programming after having missed the last few tapings.

Raw airs tonight on USA Network.