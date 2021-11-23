Another Ringside Fan Reportedly Ejected After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

– It appears Elisah Spencer wasn’t the only fan who had to be forcibly removed by security last night during WWE Raw, as more weirdness occurred after the show went off the air. According to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy (h/t WrestlingInc.com), a fan who was ringside during the post-match 7-on-7 Lumberjack dark main event was ejected by security officials.

The fan in question was reportedly trash-talking the Superstars, and Montez Ford appeared to wave him off. However, both MVP and Sami Zayn appeared to have been “getting animated” with the individual in question. You can see some additional photos of the post-match dark main event for WWE Raw below.

Earlier in the night, the NYPD arrested another fan who blindsided and tackled Seth Rollins to the ground after his match with Finn Balor.

More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated. pic.twitter.com/t3slCIs4ul — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

This incident was during the dark match after the show. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021