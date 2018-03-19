Another Star Backstage at Tonight’s Raw

– A star who is close to returning is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw, according to PWInsider. The site has confirmed that Big Cass is backstage at tonight’s taping. Cass has been out of action since being injured in August during a street fight with Enzo Amore.

According to the site, Cas isn’t dressed to wrestle but is nearly cleared to return to WWE storylines. Cass was originally expected to miss WrestleMania but the “word backstage” is that he may be back beforehand.