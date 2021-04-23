wrestling / News
Another State of Emergency Declared In Japan, NJPW Could Be Affected
April 23, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that another state of emergency has been declared in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have ramifications for NJPW. Any shows in Tokyo or Osaka from April 29 to May 9 will be affected. Luckily for New Japan, they don’t have any set there.
However, if things get worse, it could be different. NJPW has a show in the Tokyo suburb of Yokohama on May 15 and on May 29 at the Tokyo Dome.
