Another Update On Cody Rhodes Possible Future (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

As it was previously reported, Cody Rhodes is believed to have signed a deal with WWE around 10-14 days ago and will be making his debut during Wrestlemania weekend.

Fightful Select repots that sources close to Rhodes have denied that his Sunday travel will be to Dallas for Wrestlemania. However, WWE sources said that there have been internal discussions about Rhodes flying in private to avoid the publicity of an appearance at an airport before Wrestlemania.

At this time, WWE is currently planning for Rhodes to be at the RAW after Wrestlemania on April 4. He will then be on the RAW brand going forward.