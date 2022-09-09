wrestling / News
Another Update On Paul Heyman Following Absence After Summerslam
September 9, 2022
It was previously reported that Paul Heyman is expected to come back at some point, he’s simply been off of television selling the events of Summerslam. At that show, Heyman was given an F5 through a table by Brock Lesnar.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman has been at all episodes of Smackdown and major events, but he’s still being kept off TV. It was believed that he will be brought back for a “dynamic return”.
