Another Wrestler Reportedly Set For This Week’s Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was noted earlier today that Lacey Evans is scheduled for tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Milwaukee, although it’s unknown if she will appear on TV. She is scheduled to return to WWE soon.

PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes will also be at tomorrow’s taping. It’s unknown if he will appear on television or work a dark match. He worked a dark match on RAW against Kevin Owens. Rhodes is a RAW wrestler, but WWE has been sending talent from one brand to another for dark matches in recent weeks.