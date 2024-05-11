wrestling / News
Another WWE Executive Has Departed The Company, Ric Flair Reacts
It was reported earlier today that Michael Levin, the Vice President of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets for WWE, has left the company. Fightful Select reports that the same is true of Steve Rubin, the Senior Director, TV Event Relations.
Rubin has left the company after 26 years. He started out as a production assistant and worked his way up to the position he held until now.
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair was very upset by the news.
He wrote: “This Is The Worst Professional Move I’ve Ever Seen In My Entire Life To Let Go Of A Man Who Was So Generous And Good, Who Accommodated Everyone Including Me And My Family, And My World Of Friends. God Bless You Steve Rubin! I’m So Sorry!”
