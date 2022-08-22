wrestling / News

Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019.

PWInsider reports that another WWE Hal of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.

