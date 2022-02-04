Anthem Announces Impact Wrestling and Fight Network Added To Youtube TV

Anthem Sports has announced that Impact Wrestling and the Fight Network have been added to the Sports Plus package on Youtube TV. Here’s the press release:

ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING CHANNEL & FIGHT NETWORK ARE NOW INCLUDED IN YOUTUBE TV’S SPORTS PLUS PACKAGE

YouTube TV Viewers will Enjoy 24/7 Combat Sports Coverage from Around the World on Fight Network, and Over 1,000 Hours of New & Classic Content Featuring the Squared-Circle’s Biggest Stars on The IMPACT Wrestling Channel

IMPACT! Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona (Photo Credit: IMPACT Wrestling)

LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2022) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that two of the Company’s popular sports-themed properties—the combat sports outlet Fight Network and the iconic professional wrestling promotion IMPACT Wrestling, are now available on YouTube TV as part of the platform’s Sports Plus add-on package.

The agreement expands the reach of Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling’s channel even further, making both properties widely available to YouTube TV’s audience through the Sports Plus package for just $10.99 per month. In addition to Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling, YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package gives users unprecedented access to a diverse slate of competition-based offerings highlighting football, poker, motorsports, and everything in-between.

Fight Network is the premier 24/7 combat sports network, broadcasting hard-hitting live and classic MMA and boxing events from around the world. The platform also features an extensive library of critically acclaimed original programs including Retrospective, In 60, Diary and After The Fight.

IMPACT Wrestling presents a vast library offering more than 4,000 hours of new and classic premium content celebrating squared-circle icons from Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles. Additionally, IMPACT programming showcases the promotion’s current roster of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Moose and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration and Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona. Other IMPACT stars include Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, JONAH, W. Morrissey, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers; and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne and Rosemary.

“Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network. “YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling are known for.”

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.