Anthem Media Files Motion to Bar Karen Jarrett From Testifying in Jeff Jarrett Lawsuit

June 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Karen Jarrett

PWInsider has a legal update on the ongoing lawsuit between Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Media. According to the latest update, Anthem’s legal team filed a motion in the last several days to bar Karen Jarrett from testifying in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is currently slated to go to trial on June 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. You can read more details on the ongoing lawsuit HERE.

