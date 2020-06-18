Anthem Names New AXS TV General Manager

AXS TV, the broadcast home of Impact Wrestling, has a new general manager. The Wrap reports that Anthem has named Frank Tanki as the new head of AXS TV as well as HDNet Movies. Tanki will now oversee business strategy and day-to-day operations regarding the networks including programming, sales, operations, and more.

Tanki was previously at Viacom where he was, among other things, the general manager of TV Land and CMT. He has been working with Anthem for the past several months.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help lead AXS TV and HDNet Movies forward into the future,” Tanki said. “I was fortunate enough to work with Len and many of the talented members on the AXS TV and Anthem teams over the past few months, getting a first-hand look at the amazing assets in place–not only at AXS TV and HDNet Movies, but across the broader Anthem spectrum. AXS TV is already such a great brand and I look forward to driving new areas of growth with both partners and consumers alike, as we work to build best-in-class partnerships and further establish our strong relationship with the fans.”