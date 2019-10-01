Anthem Toasts Impact Wrestling Ahead of AXS TV Homecoming Replay Debut

– Anthem Sports has raised a glass in honor of Impact Wrestling to celebrate its debut on AXS TV. AXS is set to air a rebroadcast of Homecoming 2019, which originally took place in January, tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. In honor of the occasion, Anthem issued the following announcement:

ANTHEM CEO LEN ASPER TOASTS WRESTLERS, FANS & MEDIA ON THE COMPANY’S HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT TONIGHT AS IMPACT! PREMIERES ON ITS NEW U.S. CABLE HOME – AXS TV

From Len Asper, CEO, Anthem Sports & Entertainment:

“Today, we raise our glasses to a truly historic occasion, as IMPACT Wrestling makes its AXS TV debut with a special broadcast of our 2019 Homecoming event—airing tonight at 8pE/5pP.

So, here’s to the professional wrestlers who make IMPACT so special with every event; here’s to the media who has continued to support our efforts throughout the years; and, most importantly, here’s to you, the fans, whose incredible dedication has helped us achieve this monumental milestone with IMPACT Wrestling’s inaugural AXS TV broadcast tonight.

This is only the beginning. We’re committed to bringing you the absolute best in top-tier talent, blockbuster drama, and hard-hitting matchups that you’ve come to expect from IMPACT Wrestling. Scott D’Amore and Don Callis are with the creative team as we speak, working on the next exciting episodes, while Ed Nordholm and I are here in Toronto working to expand our business operations. I promise you, the best is yet to come!

On behalf of the executive team — Cheers!”