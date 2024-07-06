wrestling / News

Anthiny King and Josiah Williams Release Shad Gaspard Tribute Song

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthiny King and Josiah Williams have released a new song that pays tribute to Shad Gaspard, who passed away in 2020. The song is called ‘Won’t Let You Down’ and is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Gaspard died saving the life of his son and went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after getting the Warrior Award.

