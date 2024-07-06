wrestling / News
Anthiny King and Josiah Williams Release Shad Gaspard Tribute Song
July 6, 2024 | Posted by
Anthiny King and Josiah Williams have released a new song that pays tribute to Shad Gaspard, who passed away in 2020. The song is called ‘Won’t Let You Down’ and is currently available on all streaming platforms.
Gaspard died saving the life of his son and went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 after getting the Warrior Award.
🙏🏾 “Won’t Let You Down” (Shad Gaspard Tribute) by @JDeanWilliams & Anthiny King is now available on all streaming platforms! https://t.co/OP3BSsm9hF pic.twitter.com/aOh1YYUSbE
— IG@AnthinyKing (@AnthinyKing) July 6, 2024