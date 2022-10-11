Anthony Bowens Says The Acclaimed Were Asked Not To Do Scissoring Gimmick At One Point

The Acclaimed having gotten scissoring over with the wrestling fanbase, and Anthony Bowens says he never thought it would get this big. Bowens recently spoke with The Atlantic for a new interview and noted that they were originally asked not to do it at a certain point while also talking about working with Billy Gunn. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Billy Gunn: “It’s been huge. He was part of one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling back in the day. So much knowledge, so smart. To be able to pick his brain and figure out a strategy for how we’re going to attack our opponents. He’s been an absolutely incredible resource, and he’s a legend. You can tell how much fun he’s having, and it’s fun to see.”

On if he thought the scissoring gimmick would get as big as it did: “Truthfully, no. We had no idea. We were originally asked to not do it at a point, but for whatever reason, we just started doing it again. There was this one time I was on the floor, and I looked up and fans — all of them — had their hands out with the scissor gesture yelling for me to scissor them. So, we knew we had something after that. I think it’s turned into the biggest thing in professional wrestling right now. People can’t get enough of the scissoring. We’ll do meet-and-greets and other stuff, and for hours, every single person will come up and say, ‘Can we scissor you?’ It’s fantastic.”