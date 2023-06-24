Anthony Bowens Reacts To Getting Positive ‘He’s Gay’ Chants on AEW Rampage, Details Behind Segment

During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Anthony Bowens got hit on by Harley Cameron during a segment, only to turn her down and remind everyone he’s gay. This got a pop from the crowd who chanted ‘he’s gay’ in a positive way. In posts to Twitter, Bowens commented on the positive reaction to his comment.

He wrote: “If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage This app has been beyond negative and atrocious since the sale, so I’m happy The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass have been able to spread love and positivity on here this weekend.”

Fightful Select reports that the segment was put together by Billy Gunn and QT Marshall, with Marshall asking Bowens if it was okay before they did it. Bowens was said to be “all for it.” At one point, the segment was set for Dynamite, but was instead moved to Rampage so it could get the time it needed.

The clip has since went viral, getting over five million views on Twitter alone.