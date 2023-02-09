Various News: Anthony Bowens Comments On AEW Tag Team Title Loss, John Cena Talks Melbourne

– The Acclaimed lost their AEW World Tag Team Championships last night, but Anthony Bowens has vowed to get them back. As noted last night, The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed to capture the championships in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. Bowens took to Twitter last night to comment on the loss, writing:

“I don’t really have words at the moment BUT I promise you we’ll get those titles back. Plus, now we know where Daddy Ass stands..with The Acclaimed where he belongs EVERYONE LOVES ACCLAIMED #AEWDynamite”

– 10 News First Melbourne in Australia posted a video with John Cena where he talks about what he loves about the city, as you can see below: